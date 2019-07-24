Vertical Entertainment Acquires MISS VIRGINIA Starring Uzo Aduba

Vertical Entertainment has acquired the NORTH AMERICA distribution rights to Miss Virginia, a drama inspired by a true story of a struggling inner-city mother who sacrifices everything to give her son a good education. Unwilling to allow her son to stay in a dangerous school, she launches a movement that could save his future -- and that of thousands like him. Starring Uzo Aduba ("Orange Is the New Black"), Matthew Modine ("Stranger Things"), Aunjanue Ellis ("The Help"), and Vanessa Williams ("Ugly Betty"). Vertical Entertainment will be releasing the film in select theaters and on VOD October 18th.

"The Miss Virginia team is delighted to partner with Vertical in bringing the inspiring true story of Virginia Walden Ford to audiences across the US," said writer-producer Erin O'Connor. "Her story is one of grit, determination, and the transformative power of a mother who refuses to give up on her son."

The deal was negotiated by Josh Spector at Vertical and Stacey Parks and Rob Pfaltzgraff on behalf of the Moving Picture Institute (MPI).

The film was directed by R. J. Daniel Hanna; written by Erin O'Connor; produced by M. Elizabeth Hughes, Stacey Parks, Maurice Black, Erin O'Connor, and Rob Pfaltzgraff; executive produced by Virginia Walden Ford and Nick Reid; cinematography from Nancy Schreiber; edited by Brian Scofield; production design by Grace Alie; with music by Laura Karpman. The film was produced by MPI.

Aduba is represented by UTA, Management 360 and ID Public Relations. Modine is represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment. Ellis is represented by ICM Partners and TMT Entertainment Group. Williams is represented by UTA.





Related Articles View More TV Stories