VIDEO: Willem Dafoe & Katy Perry Prepare for SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

This Saturday, January 29, Willem Dafoe will host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE with musical guest Katy Perry.

Willem Dafoe will make his "SNL" hosting debut. A four-time Academy Award nominee, Dafoe reprises his role as the Green Goblin in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and co-stars in "Nightmare Alley," both currently in theaters.

Katy Perry returns to the "Saturday Night Live" performance stage for the fourth time. The multi-platinum global powerhouse is currently headlining her first Las Vegas residency, "PLAY," at Resorts World Theatre.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, "SNL" will stream the remainder of the season live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of "SNL" now on Peacock.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

"SNL" was the #1 entertainment program last season in the 18-49 demo and won eight Emmy Awards in 2021, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

Watch the new promo here: