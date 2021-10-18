VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE LOST DAUGHTER on Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for The Lost Daughter, written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal!

The cast includes Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Dominczyk, Alba Rohrwacher, Jack Farthing, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Panos Koronis, Robyn Elwell, Ellie Blake, and Athena Martin.

Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Olivia Colman) becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. Unnerved by their compelling relationship, (and their raucous and menacing extended family), Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood. An impulsive act shocks Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to face the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and their consequences. Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her directorial debut from a script she adapted from the novel by Elena Ferrante.

The film is set to be released in select theaters December 17 and on Netflix December 31.

Watch the trailer here: