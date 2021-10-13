VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE GAME'S CALLED MURDER

Cranked Up Films has released the trailer for its upcoming film, The Game's Called Murder, set to hit theaters on December 3.

The Game's Called Murder is a dark and wickedly funny film about the eccentric members of the Wallendorf Family. Mr. Wallendorf, a fashion mogul and designer of iconic red high heeled shoes, Mrs. Wallendorf, his conniving brutal wife, and Jennifer Wallendorf, their daughter and a social media powerhouse who's just trying to figure out love, friendship, and world dominance. The eccentric Wallendorf's struggle to maintain the facade of a prominent successful family while their violent nature rips them apart.

Written, directed, and produced by Adam Sherman, the cast of the film includes Vanessa Marano, James Lastovic, Ron Perlman, Natasha Henstridge, Nicole Sousa, Nikko Austen Smith, and Tory Devon Smith.

Watch the trailer here: