VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for FUNNY THING ABOUT LOVE

Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company, has acquired worldwide rights to Adam White's romantic comedy Funny Thing About Love. The film will be available in theaters and to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms through Gravitas Ventures on December 3, 2021.

Samantha Banks is on top of the world, a successful business, and a handsome fiancé. But over one crazy Thanksgiving Holiday with her scheming family, her whole world is thrown into a tailspin when they invite her ex-boyfriend, "the one that got away".

Written and directed by Adam White, Funny Thing About Love stars Jon Heder, Summer Bellessa, Barry Corbin, Pat Finn, Jason Gray, and Brooke White. The film was produced by Adam Montierth and Donovan Montierth.

"We really feel that what the world, and America in particular, needs this Holiday season is a feel-good, witty rom-com and Gravitas Ventures is the perfect partner for us to get the film to as many people as possible," said writer/director Adam White.

"Funny Thing About Love is the quirky holiday rom-com we all need this year- filled with some familiar faces and lots of laughs, it's sure to be a new favorite," said Ellie Teller, Marketing & Acquisitions manager at Gravitas Ventures.

The deal was negotiated by writer/director Adam White and producers Donovan and Adam Montierth on behalf of the filmmakers and by Ellie Teller on behalf of Gravitas Ventures.

Watch the new trailer here: