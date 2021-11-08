VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Becky G's New FACE TO FACE Talk Show

Face to Face with Becky G starring global superstar, actress and activist Becky G -- who will invite her favorite artists, icons and friends to join her for real conversations aimed at a young audience -- will premiere tomorrow, Tuesday (11/9) at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch. There will be (10) episodes total, debuting weekly on Facebook Watch.

Full of candid, unfiltered conversations that cover issues relevant to her generation, the Latinx community and beyond, the new series, executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Becky G's B Yourself Productions, is the latest in Facebook Watch's commitment to talk show focused content that generates conversation and amplifies diverse voices on Facebook.

In tomorrow's premiere, Becky G is joined by her iconic close friend, singer & actor Demi Lovato, for some fun surprises and a powerful conversation about what it means to be non-binary, the process of self discovery & THE JOURNEY to living your most authentic life. Becky and Demi both open up about the dramatic life events, including both growing up in the entertainment industry, that made them who they are today.

Additional guests who will appear this season include Diego Boneta, Isabela Merced, Anthony Ramos, Mickey Guyton, Tinashe, Rome Flynn, Chiquis, Manny MUA, Angel Merino, Christen Dominique, and Sofia Reyes for a variety of topics including self discovery and acceptance, the evolution of Latinx representation in media, diversity and colorism within the Latinx community, the Latinx beauty representation revolution, breaking into the formerly male-dominated world of Latinx music, and more. Episodes will also feature an activity between Becky G and her guest, ranging from celebrity impressions, to making ceviche, to a hot pepper eating contest and more!

Watch the new trailer here: