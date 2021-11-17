VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for DOG Starring Channing Tatum
The film will be released in theaters on February 18, 2022.
The new trailer for DOG has been released! Starring and co-directed by Channing Tatum, the film will be released in theaters on February 18, 2022.
DOG is a buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of MAKING IT to a fellow soldier's funeral on time. Along the way, they'll drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.
The film also stars Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q'orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, and Ronnie Gene Blevins.
Watch the new trailer here: