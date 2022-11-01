VIDEO: Watch the LAMBORGHINI: THE MAN BEHIND THE LEGEND Trailer

Watch the trailer for LAMBORGHINI: THE MAN BEHIND THE LEGEND. The film will be released in select theaters, on demand, and digital on November 18, 2022.

Featuring Oscar® winners Mira Sorvino and the screenwriter of Crash, this thrilling, high-speed biopic tells the story of genius auto inventor Ferruccio Lamborghini (Frank Grillo, "Kingdom," "Boss Level").

All his life Ferruccio has dreamed of beating his longtime rival Enzo Ferrari (Gabriel Byrne, "War of the Worlds") - and the upcoming Geneva grand prix could be his chance to blow past Ferrari for good. But can Ferruccio get his untested vehicle prepped for victory with the competition just months away? The race is on!

LIONSGATE, GRINDSTONE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT present a LAMBOFILM production in association with ZIAN FILMS.

Watch the new trailer here: