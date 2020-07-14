VIDEO: Watch a First Look of Sean Bean in Season Two of SNOWPIERCER

The mysterious Mr. Wilford has been revealed! Get a first look at Sean Bean as Mr. Wilford. What chaos will he and Melanie Cavill's daughter Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard) bring in season two of TNT's Snowpiercer?

Watch the first look below!



Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer

centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel series and the film from Oscar® winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).



Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Graeme Manson, who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O'Connor; Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Related Articles View More TV Stories