VIDEO: Watch a Clip From a New SOUTH PARK Episode

In the new episode of South Park, Cartman is jealous of the friendship that's developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it.

All-new episodes will be available to stream in HD on here and the Comedy Central App post-premiere.

Comedy Central's "South Park" the series launched on August 13, 1997, and is based on the VHS-shared, animated short entitled "The Spirit of Christmas." Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the co-creators of "South Park."

Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the Executive Producers of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning "South Park." Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are Producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of SOUTH PARK Digital Studios.

Last summer, Comedy Central celebrated the historic 25th anniversary of cable's longest running scripted series with "South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert". Filmed live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, starring Trey Park and Matt Stone, Primus and Ween with a special appearance by members of the band, RUSH, premiered on August 13, 2022, twenty-five years to the day the series premiered on Comedy Central. "South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert" is currently available on Paramount+.

MTV Entertainment Studios' expansive deal with Parker and Stone includes extending "South Park" on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking the series through an unprecedented 30th season.

In addition to the series extension, the deal includes 14 "South Park" original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+, including "SOUTH PARK: THE STREAMING WARS" PARTS 1 & 2, "SOUTH PARK: POST COVID" and "SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID". The series has earned five Emmy Awards, to date, and a George Foster Peabody Award.

