Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch a Clip From a New SOUTH PARK Episode

The new episode airs Wednesday, February 8th At 10 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.

Feb. 06, 2023  

In the new episode of South Park, Cartman is jealous of the friendship that's developed between Kyle and Tolkien and decides to do something about it.

All-new episodes will be available to stream in HD on here and the Comedy Central App post-premiere.

Comedy Central's "South Park" the series launched on August 13, 1997, and is based on the VHS-shared, animated short entitled "The Spirit of Christmas." Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the co-creators of "South Park."

Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II are the Executive Producers of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning "South Park." Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are Producers. Christopher Brion is the Creative Director of SOUTH PARK Digital Studios.

Last summer, Comedy Central celebrated the historic 25th anniversary of cable's longest running scripted series with "South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert". Filmed live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, starring Trey Park and Matt Stone, Primus and Ween with a special appearance by members of the band, RUSH, premiered on August 13, 2022, twenty-five years to the day the series premiered on Comedy Central. "South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert" is currently available on Paramount+.

MTV Entertainment Studios' expansive deal with Parker and Stone includes extending "South Park" on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking the series through an unprecedented 30th season.

In addition to the series extension, the deal includes 14 "South Park" original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+, including "SOUTH PARK: THE STREAMING WARS" PARTS 1 & 2, "SOUTH PARK: POST COVID" and "SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID". The series has earned five Emmy Awards, to date, and a George Foster Peabody Award.

Watch the new clip here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Peacock Completes Cast for IN THE KNOW From Mike Judge & Zach Woods Photo
Peacock Completes Cast for IN THE KNOW From Mike Judge & Zach Woods
Peacock announced additional voiceover cast Caitlin Reilly (Loot, Hacks), Charlie Bushnell (Diary of a Future President, Percy Jackson and The Olympians), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession, Rectify), and Carl Tart (Grand Crew) have been cast to voice the streamer’s first adult animated comedy IN THE KNOW.
MTV Announces Doc About Ukrainian Teen Refugees Mental Health Photo
MTV Announces Doc About Ukrainian Teen Refugees' Mental Health
With the invasion triggering a mass exodus of 5.15 million Ukrainian civilians fleeing to Poland — half of them teenagers or younger – filmmaker Nathaniel Lezra brings viewers just miles from the Ukraine-Poland border where he chronicles the lives of Ukrainian teenage refugees as they process the unimaginable trauma of being displaced.
Showtime to Expand BILLIONS Into Global Franchise With New Series Photo
Showtime to Expand BILLIONS Into Global Franchise With New Series
SHOWTIME has announced its development plans for series based upon the hit drama BILLIONS, starring Oscar® nominee and Emmy winner Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff. All of the projects are executive produced by BILLIONS showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

From This Author - Michael Major


ROSALINE to Stream on Disney+ For Valentine's DayROSALINE to Stream on Disney+ For Valentine's Day
February 6, 2023

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Disney+ will offer its U.S. subscribers the delightful romantic comedy “Rosaline,” starring Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen and Sean Teale, with Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford. The film originally debuted on Hulu last October.
Chelsea Handler Guests Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekChelsea Handler Guests Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
February 6, 2023

The actress and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guests hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks. Chelsea Handler will be joined by Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) as her first guest interview at the desk.
DEXTER Spin-Offs In Development at SHOWTIMEDEXTER Spin-Offs In Development at SHOWTIME
February 6, 2023

SHOWTIME has placed a straight-to-series order for the new drama DEXTER: ORIGINS (w/t), to be executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips, based upon the Emmy-nominated hit series DEXTER that starred Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall. The network is also developing a new version of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD.
Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman & More to Star in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Film AdaptationChlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman & More to Star in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Film Adaptation
February 6, 2023

Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman, Woody Harrelson, and Tosin Cole will star in the film adaptation of Girl From the North Country. The Tony winning musical has been adapted into a film by Conor McPherson, who was also behind the Broadway incarnation. McPherson will also direct the film. The musical features hit songs by Bob Dylan.
Winston Surfshirt Announce 'Panna Cotta' Australian Tour This May & JuneWinston Surfshirt Announce 'Panna Cotta' Australian Tour This May & June
February 6, 2023

Frontier Touring and Illusive Presents are thrilled to share that ARIA double-platinum six-piece act Winston Surfshirt will take their Panna Cotta: So Close You Can Taste It Tour across Australia this May and June! The band will traverse the East Coast, taking in Melbourne’s The Night Cat on Saturday 6 May, Sydney’s Mary’s Underground.
share