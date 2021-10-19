Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in Amazon's BEING THE RICARDOS Trailer

The film will be released on Amazon Prime December 10.

Watch the new trailer for "Being the Ricardos", a new film from Amazon starring Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz. The biopic was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

The film is produced by Amazon Studios and also stars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda play William Frawley and Vivian Vance, who played Fred and Ethel opposite the stars of "I Love Lucy." Linda Lavin, John Rubinstein, Jake Lacy, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Clark Gregg, and Nelson Franklin are also featured.

The film is set during one production week of the iconic TV comedy "I Love Lucy" - the Monday table read through Friday audience filming - when Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:

