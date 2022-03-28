VIDEO: Watch Beyoncé Perform 'Be Alive' at the Oscars

Beyoncé opened the 94th Oscars with a performance of the Oscar-nominated song, "Be Alive," from King Richard.

The performance was at the Tragniew Park Tennis Courts in Compton, California, where Venus and Serena Williams trained when they were younger. The performance features appearances by Blue Ivy Carter, King Richard actresses, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, and the Compton Cowboys Junior Equestrians.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes "King Richard," starring two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith ("Ali," "The Pursuit of Happyness," "Bad Boys for Life"), under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green ("Monsters and Men").

Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on Compton, California's abandoned tennis courts - rain or shine - the girls are shaped by their father's unyielding commitment and their mother's balanced perspective and keen intuition, defying the seemingly insurmountable odds and prevailing expectations laid before them.

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, "King Richard" follows the uplifting journey of a family whose unwavering resolve and unconditional belief ultimately delivers two of the world's greatest sports legends.

Watch the new performance here: