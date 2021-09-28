VIDEO: Trailer for HBO MAX's PHOEBE ROBINSON: SORRY, HARRIET TUBMAN Comedy Special

The Max Original stand-up comedy special, Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, debuts Thursday, October 14 on HBO Max. After a "truly trash" year, actor, producer, and New York Times bestselling author Phoebe Robinson (HBO's "2 Dope Queens") is finally out of quarantine and ready to get back onstage.

Bringing her signature brand of authentic confessional humor to her first-ever solo stand-up special, Robinson gets real about therapy, interracial dating, reparations, hanging out with Michelle Obama, aging out of watching civil rights movies, and more in a no-holds-barred hour of comedy that's both unflinchingly honest - and uniquely hilarious.

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman is written and performed by Phoebe Robinson. Directed by Kristian Mercado, the special is executive produced by Robinson as well as Ravi Nandan, Inman Young, Alli Reich, and Corey Deckler for A24 and Jose Acevedo and Mai Huynh for Tiny Reparations.

Watch the trailer here: