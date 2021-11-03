VIDEO: Tom Hanks Opens Up About Peter Scolari's Passing on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Tom Hanks appeared on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE last night discuss is new film The Finch. In the interview, he opened up about his friendship with the late Peter Scolari, discussing the beginning of their friendship while filming "Bosom Buddies", revealing that they were "molecularly connected" on set.

Watch the full interview below!

Scolari and Hanks first worked together on the hit sitcom "Bosom Buddies", which ran for two seasons in 1980-1982. They later reunited for The Polar Express before returning to Broadway in 2013 in Lucky Guy.

Scolari passed away on October 22 after a two-year battle with cancer. His Broadway credits included Wicked, Hairspray, Bronx Bombers, Magic/Bird, Sly Fox, and Zigfield Follies of 1936 at Encores! City Center.