VIDEO: Timothy Spall Stars in THE LAST BUS Film Trailer

The film is set to be released on February 18, 2022.

Jan. 12, 2022  

The trailer for The Last Bus has been released. The film is set to be released on February 18, 2022.

Life is a journey and The Last Bus takes our old soldier, 90-year-old Tom Harper (Timothy Spall) on an epic trip from his home of fifty years - a remote village in the most northerly point of Scotland - back to the place he was born - close to England's most southerly point.

Battling against time, age and fate, desperate to keep a promise to his beloved wife Mary (Phyllis Logan), our intrepid hero Tom embarks on an odyssey, revisiting his past, connecting with the modern world and a diverse, multi-cultural Britain he has never experienced. The Last Bus is a road movie; a film about love, loss and the human spirit. A film that reminds us we are not alone - and that we're all on this ride together...

Written by Joe Ainsworth, the film was directed by Gillies MacKinnon.

Watch the new trailer here:

