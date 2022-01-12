VIDEO: Timothy Spall Stars in THE LAST BUS Film Trailer
The film is set to be released on February 18, 2022.
Life is a journey and The Last Bus takes our old soldier, 90-year-old Tom Harper (Timothy Spall) on an epic trip from his home of fifty years - a remote village in the most northerly point of Scotland - back to the place he was born - close to England's most southerly point.
Battling against time, age and fate, desperate to keep a promise to his beloved wife Mary (Phyllis Logan), our intrepid hero Tom embarks on an odyssey, revisiting his past, connecting with the modern world and a diverse, multi-cultural Britain he has never experienced. The Last Bus is a road movie; a film about love, loss and the human spirit. A film that reminds us we are not alone - and that we're all on this ride together...
Written by Joe Ainsworth, the film was directed by Gillies MacKinnon.
Watch the new trailer here: