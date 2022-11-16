VIDEO: Tichina Arnold & Jennifer Hudson Have a 'Riff-Off' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.
Actress Tichina Arnold brings the laughs on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Wednesday, November 16.
"The Neighborhood" star jokes about why going through menopause early makes her the best date ever, and reveals that she made her contribution to society with her daughter. Then, Tichina and Jennifer have a riff-off using audience prompts!
This week continues with actor Justin Hartley, professional dancers Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss, and Oscar and Grammy Award-winner Sam Smith.
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.
Watch the video clip here:
