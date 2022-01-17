VIDEO: Taraji P. Henson Performs 'I Will Survive' on THAT'S MY JAM

Taraji P. Henson was a contestant on a recent episode of Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam.

Henson's performance of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" was part of the "Nonsense Karaoke" game, which presented her with a random lyrics version of the song.

Watch Henson perform the song below!

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, "That's My Jam" is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular "Tonight Show" games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.

Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, DON'T Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, DON'T Spray It and many more.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

Watch the performance here: