VIDEO: Sundance Releases Trailer for New HOLLINGTON DRIVE Series

Sundance Now has released the trailer for the unnerving, British crime thriller Hollington Drive ahead of the US debut premiering Thursday, November 18 on Sundance Now and AMC+. The critically hailed series that is described as "simply unmissable" by The Daily Mail focuses on the lives of two sisters, Theresa (Anna Maxwell Martin, Line of Duty, Motherland), and her older head teacher sibling, Helen (Rachael Stirling, The Bletchley Circle, Detectorists).

New episodes will debut weekly until Thursday, December 9.

After Theresa's ten-year-old son, Ben (Fraser Holmes), asks to play in the nearby park with his cousin Eva (Amelie Bea Smith, THE HAUNTING OF Bly Manor, EastEnders) and the children DON'T return on time, Theresa goes in search. Her suspicions are heightened when she finds the children on the edge of a woodland area, and they appear to be fighting. Immediately her instincts tell her something terrible has happened. This is all too realized when later that evening a distraught neighbor, Jean (Jodie McNee, Judy, Britannia), learns her ten-year-old son Alex (Hughie Hamer, Brave Bunnies, Medici) has gone missing.

In a plot thick with secrets, lies, twists and turns, Theresa can't help thinking her son knows more than he is saying. Could Ben and his cousin Eva be implicated in Alex's disappearance? Why are they both so subdued and now behaving out of character? THE NEIGHBORHOOD is compelled to help with the search for Alex, but what if he's been murdered and her own son is his killer?

Hollington Drive is written by Sophie Petzal (Blood, The Last Kingdom), who recently won the IFTA for Best Drama and a Writers' Guild of Great Britain award for Best Long Form Drama for Blood, and directed by Carolina Giammetta (The Drowning, Doctors). Petzal and Jonathan Fisher (Blood, Midsomer Murders) serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Catrin Lewis Defis (Broadchurch, Doctor Who). Production company is Drive Through Pictures Limited and All3Media handles the international distribution.

Watch the new trailer here: