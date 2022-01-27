VIDEO: Showtime Releases SUPER PUMPED: THE BATTLE FOR UBER Trailer

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer for Super Pumped: the Battle For Uber, the first installment of a new anthology series, which is set to premiere on Sunday, February 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Starring EmmyÂ® winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Emmy winner Kyle Chandler (Bloodline, Friday Night Lights) and OscarÂ® and Emmy nominee Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction), the first season is based on Mike Isaac's bestselling book Super Pumped: the Battle For Uber. Brian Koppelman and David Levien (BILLIONS, Rounders) and Beth Schacter (Soundtrack) executive produce, write and serve as showrunners on the series.

SUPER PUMPED:THE BATTLE FOR UBER tells the story of one of Silicon Valley's most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. The season pivots on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), Uber's hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Chandler), the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber's success - and then has to live with the consequences.

Thurman stars as Arianna Huffington, the savvy businesswoman and co-founder of The Huffington Post, who was an Uber board member. The SHOWTIME series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

The series also stars Academy AwardÂ® nominee Elisabeth Shue (Leaving Las Vegas), Kerry BishÃ© (Halt and Catch Fire, PENNY DREADFULÂ®: CITY OF ANGELS), Jon Bass (Miracle Workers), Bridget Gao Hollitt (Home and Away) and Babak Tafti (Succession).

SUPER PUMPED:THE BATTLE FOR UBER is the first installment of the SUPER PUMPED anthology series in which each season will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture. In addition to Koppelman, Levien and Schacter, Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarski also executive produce.

Isaac co-executive produces the project. The anthology series is produced by SHOWTIME and is part of Koppelman and Levien's overall deal with the network. Super Pumped: the Battle For Uber is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group and will launch on Crave in Canada and on Paramount+ in international markets where the streaming service is available in 2022.

