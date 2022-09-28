VIDEO: Robin Thicke & Olympic Champion Allyson Felix Visit THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The multi-award-nominated singer-songwriter Robin Thicke brings the charm to "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Wednesday, September 28. "The Masked Singer" panelist praises Jennifer's "world-class vocals" and shares why he doesn't believe she is the Harp on the FOX singing competition show.

Robin then gushes about how proud he is of his 12-year-old son Julian, a budding musician who recently landed the lead role in his school production of "Willy Wonka," and how he encourages Julian to follow his own path. Plus, tune-in to watch Robin serenade Jennifer with "The Sweetest Love."

Later in the show, eleven-time Olympic medalist and five-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix sits down with Jennifer, sharing what inspired her to advocate for women and mothers. She also talks about creating change in the footwear industry with her lifestyle brand Saysh and the legacy she hopes to leave behind.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays.

Robin Thicke Doesn't Think Jennifer Hudson Is the Harp on 'The Masked Singer'

Robin Thicke Says His Son Is a 'Natural Singer' and Has 'the Gift'

Allyson Felix on Advocating for Woman and the Legacy She Wants to Leave Behind