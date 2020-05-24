Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Retired Dancer Recreates DIRTY DANCING Scene With a Lamp

Article Pixel May. 24, 2020  

Quinn Wharton of Brooklyn, N.Y. formerly worked for the San Francisco Ballet and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. Now, he's recreating famous dance scenes in his living room!

He recently recreated the famous Dirty Dancing scene, with a lamp for his scene partner.

"I was challenged to recreate some famous dance scenes from home while we are all stuck in quarantine," Wharton wrote in the video's description. "Every piece of this was made by me, no one helped me shoot, edit or adjust it in any way. Hope it brings you some joy in your day and let me know what other ones you might want to see!"

Watch the hilarious video below!


