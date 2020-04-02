VIDEO: Quibi Releases Trailer for Nicole Richie's Comedy NIKKI FRE$H

Nicole Richie and Quibi have released the official trailer for 'Nikki Fre$h.' Watch the trailer below!

Starring and executive produced by Nicole Richie, 'Nikki Fre$h' unites her passions for Mother Earth and hip hop into her eponymous alter ego, Nikki Fre$h. Nikki brings a new voice to wellness with a totally fresh style of music - dropping socially conscious and educational rhymes on the world. Nikki Fre$h will interact with real life seekers and consciousness experts to learn ways to better serve our bodies and our planet -- while comedically exaggerating those solutions to the edge of sanity

The series will be executive produced by Nicole Richie, Michael Baum, & Carrie Franklin who continues her relationship with Nicole since showrunning the critical and fan favorite "Candidly Nicole."
Executive Producers for JAX are Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, & Séamus Murphy-Mitchell. JAX Media continues to be at the forefront of creative and alternative production formats, continually pushing boundaries and experimenting to ensure that their creators' visions come to life.

Music on the series will be overseen by Joel & Benji Madden's MDDN.

