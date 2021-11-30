VIDEO: Peacock Shares THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Trailer

The Real Housewives of Miami, Peacock's first-ever original Housewives 'city' series, is putting the sizzle back in America's hottest city for its highly anticipated return on Thursday, December 16.

The first three episodes will be available the day of premiere, with new episodes available thereafter on Thursdays.

The season four cast includes returning Housewives Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen alongside newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova, the first LGBTQIA+ housewife. Fan favorites Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton alongside newcomer Kiki Barth will also be featured.

Fans can binge all previous seasons (1-3) on Peacock.

Set against the backdrop of one of the most exciting and diverse cities in the world, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI will take viewers on a WILD ride of red-hot fun and friendship - with of course, no drama to spare. After a year of unprecedented times in a pandemic, the Miami social scene is burning up.

As Alexia embraces new beginnings with her fiancée Todd and her budding beauty salon business venture, she must come to terms with the SECRETS AND LIES of her past marriage. In the midst of wedding planning, Alexia finds herself caught in the middle between Todd and her eldest son Peter who are at odds after an unexpected disagreement.

After building her $40 million mega-mansion on Star Island and finally having the two children she always dreamed of, Lisa, a philanthropist, socialite, health and beauty expert and model, wrestles with whether having it all means true happiness. Additionally, Lisa must reconcile a startling revelation in her marriage to Lenny that may leave their relationship fractured beyond repair.

Restarting her LIFE AFTER separating from NBA superstar husband Scottie Pippen, Larsa is charting her own course and redefining her life as an independent woman. Now single, she navigates the dating world and embraces her newest business venture, which quickly becomes a hot topic within the group.

Born in Haiti, raised as a child in Paris and now resident of Miami, Guerdy Abraira, is an interior designer and luxury event planner, who mingles with Miami's elite. For 26 years, she has been married to her high school sweetheart and firefighter husband, together raising two boys. As Guerdy plans Alexia's upcoming nuptials, this self-proclaimed workaholic quickly learns that she has her work cut out for her and may have signed up for more than she expected.

New housewife Dr. Nicole Martin is a successful, self-made board-certified anesthesiologist, award-winning teacher and lecturer in Miami. She raises her two-year-old son Greyson with her partner Anthony. After an extremely distressing and challenging upbringing, Dr. Nicole reevaluates her relationship with her estranged dad, for the sake of her son.

Joining the ladies is Julia Lemigova, a former Russian beauty queen and the first LGBTQIA+ Housewife who is married to pro tennis player Martina Navratilova. Opposite of her city-slick Housewife friends, Julia runs a small farm outside of Miami and can often be found on the farm feeding the chickens or milking goats, amongst the menagerie of animals found on her property.

Adriana is a triple threat as a successful art dealer, musical artist and multilinguist. She is living her best LIFE AFTER divorce and leaving her options open for love. While juggling the Miami dating scene, with her career and family in focus her return to this friend group opens new feuds and friendships.

After owning a successful publicity firm, Marysol is starting a new chapter and recently married the love of her life. She is the comic relief amongst these ladies, however sometimes her opinionated views quickly land her in the hot seat.

Kiki Barth is a mom, fashion model and friend of Guerdy. The mother of two is a Haitian native, born in the small town of Saint Marc and was brought to the United States by her father at the age of 13 to begin a new life. Because of her humble beginnings, Kiki is beyond grateful for the life she now enjoys with her mother, father and children. She maintains a stellar sense of humor with wit that often catches people off guard and has no issue speaking her mind with this new group of friends.

Watch the new trailer here: