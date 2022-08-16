Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Shares LAST LIGHT Series Trailer

The apocalyptic thriller starring Matthew Fox premieres on Peacock Thursday, September 8.

Aug. 16, 2022  

Peacock has shared the new trailer for Last Light. The apocalyptic thriller starring Matthew Fox premieres on Peacock Thursday, September 8 with all five episodes dropping at launch.

Petro-chemist Andy Yeats knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world's oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed.

While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris.

Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Based on Alex Scarrow's best-selling novel of the same name.

The cast also includes Joanne Froggatt Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha, and Hakeem Jomah.

Watch the new trailer here:

