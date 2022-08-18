Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Shares A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY Official Teaser

The series premieres on Peacock Thursday, October 6 with three episodes at launch and new episodes streaming weekly.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Peacock has shared the official teaser trailer for A Friend of the Family. The upcoming true-crime limited drama series from Nick Antosca (Candy, The Act) premieres on Peacock Thursday, October 6 with three episodes at launch and new episodes streaming weekly.

A FRIEND OF THE FAMILY is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of a few years by a charismatic, obsessed family "friend."

The Brobergs - devoted to their faith, family, and community - were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered - and how they survived.

ANNA PAQUIN (Flack, The Irishman, True Blood) will play the role of Mary Ann Broberg. Mary Ann is the mother of three daughters, and her life has felt safe, happy and rewarding until recently. She has realized too late that she may have missed warning signs and made a terrible mistake by becoming close to her charismatic neighbor Robert Berchtold - and trusting him around her oldest daughter, Jan.

JAKE LACY (The White Lotus, Being the Ricardos) will play the role of Robert "B" Berchtold, a charming local businessman who appears to be a genial Mormon father and husband. An expert in manipulation, he puts everyone around him at ease as he carefully plots the abduction of Mary Ann's daughter.

COLIN HANKS (The Offer, Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME Story) will play the role of Bob Broberg, Mary Ann's husband and Jan's father, Bob is big-hearted, kind, and everyone's best friend, the very model of a suburban patriarch. As his family gets closer to neighbor Robert Berchtold, Bob begins to fear that something is amiss.

LIO TIPTON (The Edge of Sleep, Why Women Kill) will play the role of Gail Berchtold. Gail is Robert Berchtold's wife and the mother of a large family. Her husband suffers from mood swings and this has led him to act erratically. Gail's concerns about her husband may keep her on edge, but she never could have expected what her husband would eventually do.

MCKENNA GRACE (Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Handmaid's Tale) will play the role of Jan Broberg in the later years. Jan is the oldest daughter of Bob and Mary Ann Broberg and leads a happy, traditional life in an idyllic American city. Jan trusts family friend and neighbor Robert Berchtold, though he has plans for her abduction that she doesn't suspect.

HENDRIX YANCEY (George & Tammy, Unbelievable) will play the role of Jan Broberg in the early years. Jan is the oldest daughter of Bob and Mary Ann Broberg and leads a happy, traditional life in an idyllic American city. Jan trusts family friend and neighbor Robert Berchtold, though he has plans for her abduction that she doesn't suspect.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:

