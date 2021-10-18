VIDEO: Patina Miller Talks RAISING KANAN Season 2 on THE VIEW

Patina Miller appeared on The View Friday to discuss her role on POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN and how the role reminds her of her own mother.

Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, "Raising Kanan" is a prequel to the original Power franchise starring Tony-winner Patina Miller. It is a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark; Ghost and Tommy's mentor, partner and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the eighth episode of Power's penultimate season. When we catch up with Kanan here, though, he is the fifteen-year-old only child of Raquel "Raq" Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city.

Much like the original Power, Raising Kanan explores themes of identity, violence, and legacy, but it is also a deep dive into the very pathology of family; the unique, complicated and fraught dynamic between parent and child, mother and father, brother and sister.

Patina Miller, a Tony-award winning actress currently starring on the CBS hit drama series Madam Secretary, has a resume that encompasses Broadway, TV, film, and music. She is most famously known for her role as Leading Player in the 2012-2013 Broadway revival of Stephen Schwartz's 1972 musical, Pippin, directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. At the 67th annual Tony Awards, the musical won Best Revival, and Patina earned the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. Additionally, she won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and received nominations for the Drama League Award and the Fred and Adele Astaire Award. Miller made her Broadway debut as the gutsy nightclub-singer-turned-nun, Deloris Van Cartier, in the stage adaptation of Sister Act. Her outstanding performance led to her first Tony nomination as well as a Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Award nomination.

Prior to her numerous theater credits, Patina appeared in the renowned daytime soap opera All My Children. Miller made her feature film debut as 'Commander Paylor' in Lionsgate's famous trilogy The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, released in November 2014. Patina reprised her role in the final installment of the series, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, in 2015. Miller also co-starred on the CBS series "Madam Secretary."

