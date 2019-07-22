VIDEO: Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne Star in Amazon Prime Video's CARNIVAL ROW

Amazon Prime Video releases two new character prologue videos, giving fans a first look at Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom's characters in Carnival Row.

Watch the videos below!

Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) star in Carnival Row, a series set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to coexist with humans - forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom.

But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette harbors a secret that endangers Philo's world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

CARNIVAL ROW premieres August 30th on Amazon Prime Video.



From This Author TV News Desk

