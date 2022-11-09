VIDEO: Netflix Unveils THE TEXAS KILLING FIELDS Trailer

From Director Jessica Dimmock (Captive Audience, Flint Town) and Executive Producer Joe Berlinger comes the next chapter of CRIME SCENE.

Crime Scene: The Texas KILLING FIELDS premieres November 29, 2022.

Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger returns to executive produce season three of CRIME SCENE, the acclaimed documentary series exploring the ways in which certain locations aid and abet criminal activity.

The new season, directed by Emmy-Award winning filmmaker Jessica Dimmock, investigates the "Texas Killing Fields," a region with a dark pattern of girls who have disappeared and turned up dead.

Amidst the marshes and oil refineries alongside the interstate corridor connecting Houston and the beach town of Galveston, lies Calder Road - the patch of land that earned its name after the bodies of three young women were discovered there in the 1980s and a fourth in 1991. Their murders remain unsolved, but one grieving father refuses to give up on THE HUNT for his daughter's killer, while the search and recovery organization he founded supports other local families facing similar tragedies.

His determined pursuit of justice for the victims drives the series as it delves into five decades of the area's unsettling history, uncovering a pattern of eerie connections and missed opportunities surrounding the Calder Road cold cases that may, at long last, lead investigators to the truth.

Crime Scene: The Texas KILLING FIELDS is an Imagine Documentaries and RadicalMedia Production in association with Third Eye Motion Picture Company. Directed by Jessica Dimmock. Executive Producers include Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Joe Berlinger, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Jon Kamen, Jon Doran, Jen Isaacson, Leslie Mattingly, and Jessica Dimmock.

Watch the new trailer here: