VIDEO: Netflix Shares STAY ON BOARD Leo Baker Documentary Trailer

From Netflix, Pulse Films, a division of VICE Media Group, and Flower Films comes a raw and immersive feature film that follows competitive skateboarding icon Leo Baker in the lead up to the 2020 Olympics.

The new film is slated to begin streaming on August 11. Watch the trailer for the upcoming documentary film!

As he faces the sharpening stakes and intensifying disconnect between how the world sees him and who he knows himself to be, the pressure to keep on the course or be true to himself comes to a career and life-defining turning point.

Stay on Board is Leo's journey balancing the gendered world of sports, transition, society, and skate culture, which ultimately leads him to the punkest thing imaginable.

Watch the new trailer here: