VIDEO: Netflix Shares MUNICH - THE EDGE OF WAR Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for Munich - The Edge of War, a new film based on the novel by Robert Harris. The film is set to be released in be released in select theaters December 31, 2021 and on Netflix January 21, 2022.

In Autumn 1938, a British civil servant and a German diplomat cross paths in Munich and conspire to prevent war in Europe. Based on Robert Harris' book. The film features George MacKay, Jannis NiewÃ¶hner and Academy AwardÂ® winner Jeremy Irons.

MUNICH - THE EDGE OF WAR sees two young men embroiled in one of the most crucial moments in 20th Century history. In the autumn of 1938, civil servant Hugh Legat accompanies British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain to Munich in a desperate bid to broker peace with German leader Adolf Hitler. Once there, Legat encounters his old friend Paul von Hartmann, a German diplomat who has in his possession a document signaling Hitler's true intent: a war of conquest across Europe. Amid frantic negotiations at the Munich Conference, Hugh and Paul conspire to prevent a terrifying conflict.

