VIDEO: Netflix Shares MADOFF: THE MONSTER OF Wall Street Trailer
The new series is set to debut on January 4, 2023.
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff's infamous $64 billion-dollar global Ponzi scheme, the largest in history, that shattered the lives of countless individual investors who had placed their trust in the revered Wall Street statesman.
With unique access to whistleblowers, employees, investigators, and victims, and never-before-seen video depositions of Madoff himself, this four-part documentary series traces Madoff's rise from humble beginnings to one of the most influential power brokers on Wall Street.
Through an innovative visual approach and an entertaining, edge-of-your-seat financial thriller tone, prolific filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer, Crime Scene, Brother's Keeper) reveals the genesis and, for the first time, the mechanics of Madoff's fraudulent investment advisory business, uncovering how the fraud was not just the brainchild of one evil genius, as many people came to believe.
Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street reveals a cadre of co-conspirators and a financial system rife with institutions that were willing to turn a blind eye to Madoff's suspicious behavior, prompting the obvious nagging question: Could such a blatant and destructive fraud happen again?
The series was executive produced by Joe Berlinger, Jon Kamen, Jon Doran, Jen Isaacson, Samantha Grogin, and Eve Rodrick.
Watch the new trailer here:
