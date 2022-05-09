Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 TONY AWARDS NOMINATIONS All the Nominees!

VIDEO: Netflix Shares FLOOR IS LAVA Season Two Trailer

The series is set to begin streaming on June 3.

May. 9, 2022  

Netflix has released the trailer for the second season of Floor is Lava. The series is set to begin streaming on June 3. The new release will feature five 30-minute episodes.

Floor is Lava is back with bigger obstacles, higher stakes, and even hotter lava. New this season - a huge and very slippery volcano that takes the competition to the next level. Watch out!

FLOOR IS LAVA is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions with Arthur Smith, Anthony Carbone, Frank Sinton, Anthony Storm, Brian Smith and Caroline Baumgard serving as executive producers. Irad Eyal and Megan McGrath also executive produce for Haymaker (West).

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Netflix Shares FLOOR IS LAVA Season Two Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author - Michael Major