VIDEO: Netflix Releases PRINCESS POWER Animated Series Trailer

Netflix's new animated preschool series PRINCESS POWER is based on the #1 New York Times Bestselling book series Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie (co-anchor of TODAY) and Allison Oppenheim. It's set to launch on January 30.

The series features Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (Princess Rita Raspberry), Dana Heath (Princess Kira Kiwii), Luna Bella Zamora (Princess Penny Pineapple), Madison Calderon (Princess Bea Blueberry), and Alanna Ubach (Miss Fussywiggles).

The series also features Rita Moreno (Great Aunt Busyboots), Andrew Rannells (King Barton), Tan France (Sir Benedict), Jenna Ushkowitz (Queen Ryung), and Ciera Payton (Queen Katia).

The show is a celebration of girl power and self-expression that follows princesses of four major fruit kingdoms: Kira Kiwi, Beatrice "Bea" Blueberry, Rita Raspberry, and Penelope "Penny" Pineapple. These princesses embrace their differences and become stronger together to help their fellow fruitizens and make their world a better place. PRINCESS POWER' s whimsical, aspirational joy comes with a timely message: that it's not just what you wear but what you do that makes all the difference.

Developed by Elise Allen (Showrunner/EP), the series is executive produced by Savannah Guthrie (Co-Author), alongside Matthew Berkowitz, Kristin Cummings & Jennifer Twiner McCarron of Atomic Cartoons, and Drew Barrymore, Ember Truesdell & Nancy Juvonen of Flower Films.

Watch the new trailer here: