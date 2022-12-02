Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Releases DANCE MONSTERS Official Trailer

The new competition series will begin on December 16.

Dec. 02, 2022  

Netflix has released the official trailer for Dance Monsters. The new competition series will begin on December 16.

In this feel-good competition, amateur dancers disguised as motion capture monsters bring their best moves, hoping to wow our panel of judges and win $250,000. Ne-Yo, Lele Pons and Ashley Banjo serve as judges. Ashley Roberts serves as host.

The show was executive produced by Sarah Tyekiff, Andrew Jackman, and Tamsin Dodgson.

Watch the new trailer here:



