VIDEO: Netflix Drops CHOOSE OR DIE Trailer

Mar. 29, 2022  

Netflix has released a new trailer for Choose or Die. The film is set to be released globally on April 15, 2022.

After firing up a lost 80s survival horror game, a young coder unleashes a hidden curse that tears reality apart, forcing her to make terrifying decisions and face deadly consequences.

The cast features Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, Eddie Marsan, Robert Englund, Kate Fleetwood, Ryan Gage, Angela Griffin, and Joe Bolland.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



