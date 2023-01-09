VIDEO: Netflix Debuts YOU Season Four Trailer

New year, new country, new persona - and yet Joe can't seem to shake off his past.

YOU S4 Part 1 launches only on Netflix February 9th. Watch the trailer for the new season below!

After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his "messy" past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love. But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London.

Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever's targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites...

The cast includes Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin.

Watch the new trailer here: