VIDEO: Netflix Debuts MONEY HEIST: KOREA Trailer

Netflix has debuted the trailer for Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area. Directed by Kim Hong-sun, the new series will premiere on Netflix on June 24.

The series stars Yoo Ji-tae (Professor), Kim Yunjin (Seon Woojin), Park Hae-soo (Berlin), Jun Jong-seo (Tokyo), Lee Won-jong (Moscow), Park Myung-hoon (Cho Youngmin), Kim Sung-o (Cha Moohyuk), Kim Ji-hun (Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Lee Joobeen (Yun Misun), Lee Hyun-woo (Rio), Kim Ji-hoon (Helsinki), Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo), and more.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area narrates a genius strategist and his talented crew - composed of top-class thieves - attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula. from the mint, attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula.

Amid reunification, Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo) grapples with the bitter reality of capitalism when a man called The Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) approaches her with a plan to steal 4 trillion won from the Korea Unified Mint. In hopes of overturning the unfair world where only the rich get richer, the Professor plots a scheme with an assembled group of thieves.

The squad storms into the Korea Unified Mint, hiding their identity under the Hahoe mask to take control. The crew's on-site commander, Berlin (Park Hae-soo), divides hostages based on their nationality - North and South - heightening tensions inside the Korean Unified Mint.

Against this backdrop, the North and South form a joint task force with South Korean negotiation specialist Seon Woojin (Kim Yunjin) and former North Korean special agent Cha Moohyuk (Kim Seung-o) as key members driving search operations. Meanwhile, the Korea Unified Mint turns into chaos with terrified hostages and the thieves experiencing unexpected friction among themselves.

Writer Ryu Yong-jae said "I thought it would make a compelling story if an added layer of North and South Korea can influence people's trust and the need to cooperate with each other," emphasizing how Korean flavor was added onto the original IP. Actor Yoo Ji-tae expressed confidence in the series, saying that "The idea of a Joint Economic Area itself is unique and special along with the actors' great acting, which will truly win over the audience's hearts."

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 1 will premiere on June 24, only on Netflix.

Watch the new trailer here: