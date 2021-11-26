VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris Answers Uncommon Questions for HBO Max

To celebrate the release of his new film, 8-Bit Christmas, Neil Patrick Harris answered a series of uncommon questions for HBO Max.

From New Line Cinema and HBO Max comes "8-Bit Christmas," a humorous and heartfelt look back at the adventures of childhood. Set in suburban Chicago in the late 1980s, the story centers on ten-year-old Jake Doyle's herculean quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas.

The film stars Neil Patrick Harris (upcoming "The Matrix Resurrections," "A Series of Unfortunate Events") and Winslow Fegley ("Come Play," "Fast Layne") as the adult and young Jake, respectively, June Diane Raphael ("Long Shot," "Grace and Frankie"), with David Cross ("Pitch Perfect 2," the "Kung Fu Panda" films), and Steve Zahn ("The White Lotus").

Michael Dowse ("Coffee & Kareem") directed the film from a screenplay by Kevin Jakubowski, based on his book of the same name. Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum, Jonathan Sadowski and Nick Nantell produced, with Nikki Ramey, Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Kevin Jakubowski and Whitney Brown executive producing.

Dowse's creative team included director of photography Samy Inayeh ("Utopia Falls"), Production designer Andrew Stearn ("Awake," "Ready or Not"), editor Trevor Ambrose ("Schitt's Creek") and costume designer Avery Plewes ("Ready or Not," "The Umbrella Academy").

Watch the new featurette here: