VIDEO: Michael Meyers Stars in Netflix's THE PENTAVERATE Trailer
The series is set to debut on May 5.
Netflix has released a first look at Mike Myers' new series, The Pentaverate. The series is set to debut on May 5.
The film stars Mike Myers, Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West.
What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!
Mike Myers will be playing eight new characters including:
Ken Scarborough: An old-school Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job back
Anthony Lansdowne: A New England conspiracy theorist, determined to expose the Pentaverate
Rex Smith: A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist
Lord Lordington: The Pentaverate's oldest and highest-ranking member.
Bruce Baldwin: Former media mogul
Mishu Ivanov: Ex-Russian oligarch
Shep Gordon: Former Rock-N-Roll manager
Jason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate's super computer, MENTOR
The familiar voice you hear is Jeremy Irons, who serves as the narrator of the series.
Watch the new trailer here: