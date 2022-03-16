VIDEO: Michael Meyers Stars in Netflix's THE PENTAVERATE Trailer

Netflix has released a first look at Mike Myers' new series, The Pentaverate. The series is set to debut on May 5.

The film stars Mike Myers, Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West.

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

Mike Myers will be playing eight new characters including:

Ken Scarborough: An old-school Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job back

Anthony Lansdowne: A New England conspiracy theorist, determined to expose the Pentaverate

Rex Smith: A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist

Lord Lordington: The Pentaverate's oldest and highest-ranking member.

Bruce Baldwin: Former media mogul

Mishu Ivanov: Ex-Russian oligarch

Shep Gordon: Former Rock-N-Roll manager

Jason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate's super computer, MENTOR

The familiar voice you hear is Jeremy Irons, who serves as the narrator of the series.

Watch the new trailer here: