Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Melissa Barrera Stars in Netflix's KEEP BREATHING Trailer

The new, six-episode liited series will be released on July 29.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 30, 2022  

Netflix has shared the trailer for the new series, Keep Breathing. The new, six-episode liited series will be released on July 29.

When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman (Melissa Barrera) must battle the elements - and her personal demons- to survive.

Keep Breathing is a survival thriller series executive produced by co-showrunners and writers Brendan Gall and Martin Gerro (Blindspot, The Lovebirds) and Maggie Kiley (Dr. Death, Dirty John).

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author - Michael Major