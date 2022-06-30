VIDEO: Melissa Barrera Stars in Netflix's KEEP BREATHING Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for the new series, Keep Breathing. The new, six-episode liited series will be released on July 29.

When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone woman (Melissa Barrera) must battle the elements - and her personal demons- to survive.

Keep Breathing is a survival thriller series executive produced by co-showrunners and writers Brendan Gall and Martin Gerro (Blindspot, The Lovebirds) and Maggie Kiley (Dr. Death, Dirty John).

Watch the new trailer here: