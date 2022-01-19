VIDEO: Matthew Gray Gubler & Angela Sarafyan Star in KING KNIGHT Trailer

The new trailer for KING Knight has been released. The film is set to be released in select theaters, on Demand and digitally on February 17.

Thorn (Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler) and Willow appear to have it all as the revered high priest and priestess of a coven of new age witches. But a secret from Thorn's past throws their lives into turmoil and sends them on a trippy, hilarious journey.

The cast includes Matthew Gray Gubler, Angela Sarafyan, Andy Milonakis, Kate Comer, Johnny Pemberton, Josh Fadem, Nelson Franklin, Emily Chang, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Swati Kapila, Shane Brady, AnnaLynne McCord, Alice Glass, with Barbara Crampton, and Ray Wise.

Watch the new trailer here: