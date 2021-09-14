VIDEO: Madonna Shares New Trailer for MADAME X Concert Special

Madonna has released a new trailer for the highly-anticipated film capture of her intimate 2019 tour in support of her album "Madame X". The concert special will premiere October 8 on Paramount Plus.

Madame X was the music icon's fifteenth studio album, following 2015's Rebel Heart. The album was released to critical acclaim. The album's tour, which played small theater venues, was named as one of Billboard's best live shows of 2019.

The concert featured songs from the Madame X album, as well as favorites like Vogue, Express Yourself, and Like A Prayer. The tour features 48 onstage performers, including Madonna's children and an all-female orchestra, was filmed during the concert's performances in Portugal.

Watch the trailer here: