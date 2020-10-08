VIDEO: Lena Waithe Kicks-Off New Adobe Series 'Create Change'

Watch the first episode below.

Today, Lena Waithe (Emmy Award winning writer, producer and actor for The Chi, Queen & Slim, Twenties, and Master of None) and Zerina Akers (costume designer for Beyonce's Black is King), kick-off a new digital series called Create Change presented by Adobe. Create Change will bring diverse creators together from a Spectrum of disciplines to share how they're using creativity to feel empowered, inspired, and make an impact through their work.

For the debut episode, Lena sits down with Zerina, for an intimate conversation around all things creativity, how it plays into Lena's career on and off the screen, their thoughts on being black creators in today's world, Zerina's work on Beyonce's Black Is King, Lena's production company turned mentorship program, and what they've been up to while quarantining.

Lena is particularly excited to be part of this series and use this platform to talk about what's important about creativity right now and connect with other creators like Zerina. She talks about how her production company changed when she saw the world changing saying, "Hillman Grad initially was a production company. But as the world changed, and I started to see what was needed, that's why the Hillman Grad mentorship program was born. What we do at Hillman Grad is we really ask questions...People say 'I want to be a movie star, I want to be a director, I want to be a writer' and I'll have to say, 'well, why?' A lot of times I think it seems cool for some people. Other folks, you can tell when its their purpose. You can just tell."

Creativity has the power to create change in the world. It's what unites us, inspires us, and helps us cope. But creativity needs to be more accessible to, and celebrated by, every one of us. Now more than ever, it's crucial that the next generation sees creators like themselves reflected in society.

At Adobe, we are committed to giving diverse voices a greater platform to share their stories, so that more perspectives and cultures can be seen and understood by everyone.

That's why we are launching a new conversational series called Create Change, bringing diverse creators together from a Spectrum of disciplines to share how they're using creativity to feel empowered, inspired, and make an impact through their work.

Create Change will feature a variety of creators, from photographers and filmmakers to stylists and chefs-including Lena Waithe (Emmy Award-winning writer, creator, producer and actor), Zerina Akers (costume designer and founder of Black Owned Everything), Yara Shahidi (actress, producer and change agent) Destinee Ross-Sutton (art curator, advisor and artist advocate) and Cleo Wade (poet and author)-so that everyone can be inspired, learn and share in their creativity.

We're excited to have original artwork and graphics for the series created by talented photographer, graphic designer and Adobe creative resident alumni, Temi Coker.

Create Change will leave viewers with the inspiration they need to create their story, whatever that may be. We hope you'll join us for the first of eight episodes premiering October 8. Tune in weekly.

Watch the first episode here:

