VIDEO: Laura Marano & Mena Massoud in THE ROYAL TREATMENT Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for The Royal Treatment. The new film is set to be released on January 20, 2022.

New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love - or duty - prevail?

The cast features Laura Marano, Mena Massoud, Chelsie Preston Crayford, Grace Bentley-Tsibuah, and Cameron Rhodes.

Isabella runs her own salon and isn't afraid to speak her mind, while Prince Thomas runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love. When Izzy and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts.

Watch the new trailer here: