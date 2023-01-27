VIDEO: Katharine McPhee Foster Does Her Celine Dion Impression on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Singer and actress Katharine McPhee Foster makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Friday, January 27.

The two "American Idol" alums bond over getting their start on the singing competition series and how Katharine credits the show for introducing her to her husband, the legendary David Foster, revealing that she is open to having another baby.

The KMF Jewelry founder then talks about the time she performed in front of Whitney Houston and tries her signature riff before switching to impersonate Celine Dion.

Plus, jazz singer Samara Joy sits down with Jennifer and recalls her reaction when she found out she was nominated for two GRAMMY AWARDS while at Penn Station after she got off the train. Don't miss Samara performing her single "Guess Who I Saw Today."

Next week continues with actress Gabrielle Union, "Sister, Sister" star Tia Mowry, comedian Drew Carey, actress Storm Reid, multi-hyphenate Heidi Klum and legendary Rita Moreno.

Katharine McPhee Foster Says She Would Love to Have Another Baby:

Katharine McPhee Foster Does an Epic Céline Dion Impression:

Jazz Singer Samara Joy Says It's 'Surreal' Being Nominated for 2 Grammys:

Samara Joy Performs 'Guess Who I Saw Today':