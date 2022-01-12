VIDEO: Johnny Strong & Marko Zaror Star in INVINCIBLE Trailer

Johnny Strong (Black Hawk Down, The Fast and the Furious, Get Carter) and Marko Zaror (Undisputed 3: Redemption, Machete Kills) star in the action thriller INVINCIBLE, coming to On Demand, Digital and DVD March 8 from Lionsgate. Michael Paré and Sally Kirkland also star.

At a secret military site, injured soldier Brock is treated with advanced nanotechnology that turns him into an uncontrollable killing machine. Sent to stop the threat, security agent Cam is badly injured in a battle with Brock - but, to save his life, Cam must be implanted with the same technology that turned Brock psychotic and invincible.

Will Cam gain the power to stop Brock, or will he become a lunatic menace himself? Intense hand-to-hand combat brings this stylish sci-fi action-thriller to life.

Watch the new trailer for the film here: