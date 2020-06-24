VIDEO: Jodie Whittaker, Matt Smith and David Tennant Come Together for the First Time for a Virtual DOCTOR WHO Panel

Article Pixel Jun. 24, 2020  

HBO Max, in partnership with BBC America, is excited to bring audiences aboard the Tardis for a historic, first-ever meeting of The Doctors from the hit BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who. This virtual panel is moderated by Terri Schwartz of IGN, with participation from Jodie Whittaker, Matt Smith and David Tennant.

Watch the panel below!

Doctor Who is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max and future season/specials will premiere on BBC AMERICA.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


