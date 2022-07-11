VIDEO: Jamie Foxx Stars in Netflix's DAY SHIFT Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for Day Shift. The new film is set to begin streaming on Friday, July 12.

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

The film also stars Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Snoop Dogg, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins and Zion Broadnax.

Watch the new trailer here: