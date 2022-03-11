VIDEO: HBO Shares HOW TO SURVIVE A PANDEMIC Documentary Trailer

HBO's How to Survive a Pandemic, directed by acclaimed journalist and Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker David France (HBO's "Welcome to Chechnya" and "How to Survive a Plague") debuts Tuesday, March 29 (9:00-10:50 p.m. ET/PT). The documentary will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

How to Survive a Pandemic takes an inside look at the historic, multi-national race to research, develop, regulate, and roll out COVID-19 vaccines in the war against the coronavirus pandemic. The documentary began filming in early 2020 as the largest public health effort in history got underway and followed those efforts of over the next 18 months, exploring in real time the hard work and collaboration of health agencies worldwide, as well as the political and moral failures of governments to act impartially and equitably.

How to Survive a Pandemic details the work of researchers in their labs, scientists conducting volunteer trials and science journalists working to stay abreast of the fast-shifting landscape as the coronavirus continued its deadly onslaught.

With unparalleled access to world-renowned scientists, the heads of pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and frontline workers, How to Survive a Pandemic is the definitive chronicle of the most consequential undertaking of the 21st century. It is where towering achievements in science collide with the geopolitical realities of desperation, greed, and nationalism.

Featured interviews include Jon Cohen, senior correspondent for Science Magazine; Dr. Peter Marks, Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; Dr. Dan Barouch, lead scientist behind the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, the former scientific lead of the National Institutes of Health's Vaccine Research Center who co-developed Moderna's mRNA vaccine; Dr. Adrian Hill, who led the research for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization; Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer; Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and head of the global COVAX initiative (in partnership with the World Health Organization); Dr. Glenda Gray, President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council, the face of South Africa's Covid-19 response; Rev. Paul Abernathy of Pittsburgh, PA, who tries to address vaccine hesitancy and access to healthcare in his community; and more.

HBO Documentary Films, in association with Impact Partners, Sandbox Films, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, Wellcome Trust and Sky, presents a Public Square Films production How to Survive a Pandemic, directed by David France; produced by Mira Chang; written by David France and Tyler H. Walk; edited by Adam Evans and Tyler H. Walk; executive produced by Joy Tomchin, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Jim & Susan Swartz, Nina & David Fialkow; Greg Boustead, Jessica Harrop; co-executive produced by Scott & Molly Forstall, Marni E.J. Grossman, Lauren and John Driscoll. For HBO: senior producer, Sara Rodriguez; executive producers, Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller.

Watch the new trailer here: