VIDEO: HBO Max Reveals LOONEY TOONS CARTOONS Season Four Trailer

Starting off the New Year right, Bugs, Daffy, Porky, Tweety and all of your favorite Looney Tunes return with a jam-packed new season of Looney Tunes Cartoons streaming Thursday, Jan. 20 on HBO Max.

In this new batch of episodes, Elmer Fudd tries to arrest Bugs Bunny, Tweety Bird goes to the Grand Canyon and Daffy plays one too many pranks on Porky. DON'T miss these and many more antics on this new season of Looney Toons Cartoons!

From Warner Bros. Animation, and starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters, Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. In this modern iteration of the classic series, marquee Looney Tunes characters are featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven, and visually vibrant stories.

Looney Tunes Cartoons is executive produced by Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). THE VOICE cast includes Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny/Daffy Duck/Tweety/Marvin the Martian), Bob Bergen (Porky Pig), Jeff Bergman (Elmer Fudd/Sylvester), Fred Tatasciore (Yosemite Sam) and Candi Milo (Granny), Michael Ruocco (Beaky Buzzard).

Watch the new trailer here: